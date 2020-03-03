Twitter
Many events and presentations have been canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Hence, companies all around the world are taking precautionary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Now, Twitter has told its 5,000-strong workforce globally to work from home. The company has made it mandatory for the employees based in Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea offices.

“We are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they’re able. Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us – and the world around us,” the company said in an updated statement late Tuesday.

Earlier, Twitter had also said that it would restrict all non-essential business travel for its employees and partners.

Source: Twitter

