[UPDATE 1]: Twitter has taken down the video claiming that it violated the content rules.

[UPDATE 2]: YouTube and Facebook have also removed the video from their respective platforms. Facebook said in a statement that the video contributes to the risk of ongoing violence.

(The original story follows:)

If you’re in the US – or have just been following the international news in the past few hours irrespective of your location – you surely must have come across the coverage of unprecedented mob violence around the US Capitol building. Pro-Trump protestors stormed the building and even reached the congressional area, causing the building to be evacuated in an emergency situation. In the wake of the violence, US President Donald Trump tweeted a video urging the rioters to ‘go home’ in the aftermath of the chaos. However, Twitter has restricted the aforementioned video.

We are also exploring other escalated enforcement actions: Twitter

“This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence,” says the label. We’re not going to embed the tweet or link to it in this article for obvious reasons. In the video, Trump can be heard claiming that the election was stolen and that there was a voter fraud that caused him to lose the presidential election to Joe Biden. Twitter has also slapped an identical warning label on another tweet that makes similar claims, and has restricted as well.

Image: Twitter

Right now, the only action you can take is to quote tweet the aforementioned posts from Trump. However, if users try to quote tweet them, Twitter will again show the same warning in a window that links to a page with verified information obtained from government sources and media certifying that there was no election fraud. This is to make sure that users can learn the truth before they proceed to quote tweet Trump’s posts that say otherwise and make false claims.

In addition, we have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence. This means these labeled Tweets will not be able to be replied to, Retweeted, or liked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 6, 2021

We love you. You're very special: Donald Trump said addressing the rioters

Some of the statements made by Trump in his video sound outrageous, especially the part where he addresses the rioters and tells them “We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.” Many have urged Twitter to take down Trump’s tweet or even suspend his account, but that is yet to happen. However, this is not the first time that Twitter has labeled Trump’s tweet. In the past few months, the social media platform has done so on multiple occasions for Trump’s tweets that contradicted verified information from government agencies, especially those regarding the US election.