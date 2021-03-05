Twitter

People like me have been requesting Twitter to give us an edit button to fix our typos. I, for one, still haven’t gotten used to the iPhone’s Gboard (after four months), and make a plethora of errors in my tweets. Not one day goes by without me wondering how easy life would be with an edit button on Twitter. But the company seems to have other plans, which could still allow you to fix your typos.

Twitter is tipped to be working on an “Undo” feature for tweets. The latest development comes from reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who discovered an upcoming feature called Undo Send. It could allow users to unsend a tweet for a few seconds after they post it – similar to what you get on food delivery apps to cancel your order within a limited time frame. Here is the video of the feature in action:

The video showcases the Undo Send feature. As you can see, it will will bring up a new notification as soon as you post a tweet. It will come with an Undo button that will include a timer. You’ll be given the ability to tap on this button to unsend a tweet before the timer runs out. If you tap the button within the timer limit, the tweet will be unsent.

As XDA-Developers report, this is not the first time we are hearing about the Undo Send feature. It was earlier spotted by tipster Matt Navarra in June last year. It goes on to say that Twitter has dropped the feature from its monetization plans, and it could offer Undo Send to all users on Twitter.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
