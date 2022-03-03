Twitter could soon add a dedicated podcasts tab to the app

Twitter has been working hard to bring many features to the platform. The company has been testing downvotes, a feature called Twitter Articles, and much more. Now, according to a new report, Twitter could soon add a dedicated podcast tab to the app.

Popular reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong shared a screenshot of the Twitter app on the social media platform suggesting that the company has been planning to bring podcasts to the app. The image shared by Wong shows a microphone icon in the bottom navigation bar of the app. Tapping on the button reveals a new section with 'Podcasts' as the title.

Unfortunately, the tab doesn't show how the Podcasts will be displayed. The image shows a blank canvas, and nothing can be concluded from it.

The company might be looking to build this section as an extension of its already popular Spaces. Twitter now allows users and creators to record Spaces, and the company might be thinking of listing all the recorded audio-chatrooms under its Podcasts section.

However, this is only speculation at the moment as nothing officially has been said yet. We will have to wait and see until more information about the Twitter Podcasts surface. What are your thoughts on Twitter introducing a Podcast platform? Would you like to listen to podcasts on Twitter? Drop a comment and share your thoughts!

Via: XDA Developers