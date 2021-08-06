Twitter is looking to establish a strong foothold in the social audio rooms market as it continues to add more and more features to Spaces. The company was recently seen to be experimenting with a dedicated Spaces tab on Android and iOS. And now, Twitter has announced that Spaces can have up to two co-hosts to manage and moderate social audio rooms.

The company announced the new co-host feature for Twitter Spaces, well… via a tweet. A host can now invite up to two speakers to be the co-host. Once invited, co-hosts have the same privilege as the host: they can invite others to speak, pin tweets, kick people from the room, and more.

With the addition of the co-host feature, a Twitter Space can now have up to thirteen speakers: one host, two co-hosts, and ten speakers. There are a few limitations as well: a co-host can not boot the primary host from the room, nor can a co-host invite a speaker as another co-host. Moreover, co-hosts do not take over the room in case the host leaves an ongoing Space. And yes, only the primary host can still end a Space.

Despite these limitations, the feature makes sense as more and more people join the social audio rooms hype train. Spaces was pretty bad at launch, hogging people’s smartphone’s battery, ending abruptly, and there were audio quality issues as well. But, Twitter’s been working hard over the past few weeks and months to make the platform more interactive and usable.

As more and more people join Spaces, it becomes hard for a single host to manage rooms — especially now that Spaces have a chat section. What are your thoughts on the Twitter Spaces co-host feature? Will it make it easier for you to moderate your social audio room? Let us know in the comments section below!