Twitter buys Threader to improve threads
Twitter launched its Twitter Blue subscription service just last week in the US and a few other select countries, and it just acquired an iOS app, Threader. Threader is a popular third-party application that allows users to read threads as if they were articles, and it offers more functionality to save certain and favorite threads.
Twitter already has threads built-in, and it had it for quite a while, but the new Twitter Blue subscription service adds the so-called “Reader Mode” that provides a more seamless reading experience (via 9to5Mac). The reader mode allows users to see long threads by turning them into easy-to-read texts, as if they were articles on a website. Threader is built on the same principle, and it also allows users to bookmark and save their favorite threads, which is all now built into Twitter by default.
Threader announced that it will shut down on December 15, and the company said that all of the existing subscriptions have now been canceled, and mentioned that existing users will be able to use the premium features until the service officially shuts down next month. In the official press release, the company says that Threader is coming to Twitter to make “threads enjoyable in a distraction-free format”.
“Threader is now a part of Twitter! Since the beginning of this journey, we have always believed that Twitter hosts some of the best content on the Internet. Today, we’re closing the loop. We’re bringing the Threader experience to Twitter, making threads enjoyable in a distraction-free format. Check out our blog post here to learn more.
As part of this acquisition, we’ll be shutting Threader down on December 15, 2021. But we’re not leaving you empty handed. We’ve recently built a similar reading experience at Twitter, which is now available as part of Twitter Blue. Through Twitter Blue, you’ll get access to features like Reader, which turns long threads into an easier-to-read experience, and Bookmarks Folder, a feature requested by many of you, that lets you save and organize your favorite threads. Twitter Blue is also available on Android. We’re so stoked to turn Threader into a native experience on Twitter!”