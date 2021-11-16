Twitter buys Threader to improve threads

Twitter launched its Twitter Blue subscription service just last week in the US and a few other select countries, and it just acquired an iOS app, Threader. Threader is a popular third-party application that allows users to read threads as if they were articles, and it offers more functionality to save certain and favorite threads.

Twitter already has threads built-in, and it had it for quite a while, but the new Twitter Blue subscription service adds the so-called “Reader Mode” that provides a more seamless reading experience (via 9to5Mac). The reader mode allows users to see long threads by turning them into easy-to-read texts, as if they were articles on a website. Threader is built on the same principle, and it also allows users to bookmark and save their favorite threads, which is all now built into Twitter by default.

Threader announced that it will shut down on December 15, and the company said that all of the existing subscriptions have now been canceled, and mentioned that existing users will be able to use the premium features until the service officially shuts down next month. In the official press release, the company says that Threader is coming to Twitter to make “threads enjoyable in a distraction-free format”.