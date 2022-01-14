Twitter brings recording and replay features to Twitter Spaces on Android

Twitter launched its Clubhouse rival, called Spaces, at the end of 2020, and it’s been growing rapidly ever since with new users and a ton of new features. The platform recorded and stored previous Spaces for up to 30-days, but it never let users replay them again. The feature was tested on iOS, and it’s now also officially available on Android, and it’s rolling out to all users.

Twitter Support announced the new feature in a tweet, mentioning that “the option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS! When starting a Space, tap the “Record Space” switch to have it available for public playback for 30 days once the Space has ended.”

Ever since Twitter allowed all users to host their own Spaces on Android and iOS, the platform has gotten more popular, and more people use it than ever before. While hosting is still an iffy topic when it gets to desktop and web users, many will be glad to know that hosts can now record their Spaces, which will be replayable for up to 30-days. If you ever missed an episode or an important Spaces, you’ll be able to play it back when you have some time.

When a Space is live and being recorded, a visual indicator will be shown on the top left to let the user know that if they request to talk, their voice will be recorded and available for playback later. As it stands, the feature is only available on Android and iOS, and users can still only join and listen to Spaces on the web, as there are no other options available if you’re on the desktop.

What do you think of the new feature? Did you ever miss a Space, and had no option to play it back on your own time? Let us know in the comments!