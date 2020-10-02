Twitter started an experiment back in June this year, as part of which, the social media platform asked users to read an article before retweeting it. This was done to make sure that users actually know the contents of an article before they share it widely, ensuring that they don’t end up spreading harmful or misleading content. Twitter got positive results from its latest experiment, and after announcing plans to expand it globally, the company is now bringing it to the iOS platform.

The social media giant mentioned in a tweet that it has seen promising results ever since it started showing users the prompt. In case you are wondering, Twitter will ask if you’d like to read an article first before retweeting it. If you think reading the article before retweeting it is a good idea (which it indeed is), the Twitter app will let you read it in its own web view, which means you don’t have to go through the hassle of opening a browser app doing the reading part.

We’re seeing promising results from this prompt, so we’re expanding the test to iOS.



Sharing an article with a Retweet or Quote Tweet? If you haven't already read the article, we may ask if you'd like to open it first. pic.twitter.com/eFrZcoUjWC — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 1, 2020

Earlier this month, Twitter revealed that users opened an article 40% more often after seeing the prompt, and the number of people who actually ended up reading the article went up by 33%. Plus, the company also reduced the size of the prompt window to make it less distracting. Twitter has lately taken a proactive approach when it comes to labeling posts that might contain misleading or harmful content in the days leading up to the US presidential election.

Twitter recently announced that it will boost the security of high-profile accounts belonging to people from the US Executive Branch and Congress, governors and secretaries of states, political parties, and their candidates as well as major news outlets and political journalists. Owners of such accounts will be asked to enable two-factor authentication (2FA), while Twitter’s own Password Reset Protection feature will be activated as default for such accounts.