Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed in 2020 that the company was exploring such a business model. Recently, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong spotted another trace of a subscription model and features that Twitter could offer under its upcoming subscription. Now, it looks like the company is just days away from rolling out its Twitter Blue service as it has confirmed the name of the subscription service.

According to Twitter’s official app page in the iOS App Store, Twitter will offer an in-app purchase called “Twitter Blue.” It also confirms the rumored price for the upcoming service. It will cost $2.99 per month in the US. This update was spotted by Wong as she took to Twitter to reveal some of the features coming to Twitter Blue.

Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer 😅 Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

While the feature is not yet available to users, Wong has gotten some screenshots of the features that will be unlocked with Twitter Blue on the iPhone. It is reported that paid subscribers will be offered several features including the ability ti be able to change the accent color of the Twitter app, which is blue by default to yellow, red, purple, orange, or green. Additionally, the company will be offering you alternative Twitter icons in pink, purple, green, orange, black, the traditional blue, and one stamped with blue and purple stripes.

Twitter Blue will also let users organize their favorite tweets into different collections. The paid subscribers will also be able to quickly undo sent tweets, and have access to a Read Mode, which will turn long threads into “easy-to-read text.” The “Undo Tweets” feature is likely to give users a short time to “Undo” a tweet that has a mistake before it’s actually posted on Twitter. It looks to be customizable. Further, “Bookmark Collections” is said to allow users to save and organize their favorite tweets to make them easier to find at a later date.