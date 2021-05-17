Twitter verification january pocketnow

It was July 2020 when Twitter began surveying users about a subscription tier. Soon after, CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed that the company was exploring such a business model. Earlier this year, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong spotted another trace of a subscription model. Now, she has discovered the features that Twitter could offer under its upcoming subscription.

It is said that the subscription service will be called “Twitter Blue.” According to Wong, it will $2.99 per month. It is tipped to offer an Undo Tweets feature and bookmark collections. Twitter is said to be working on a tiered subscription model. The highest-paying subscribers could get a less-cluttered, premium experience.

The “Undo Tweets” feature is likely to give users a short time to “Undo” a tweet that has a mistake before it’s actually posted on Twitter. It looks to be customizable. Hence, users could be able to set their preferred intervals. The social media app could also let the users select where the Undo Tweet feature will be applied. It could provide options like original tweets, replies, tweetstorms, and quote tweets. On the other hand, “Bookmark Collections” is said to allow users to save and organize their favorite tweets to make them easier to find at a later date.

As per Wong, Twitter is working on a tiered subscription pricing model. Therefore, you can expect one tier to have more paid features than another. The company is likely to include more set of features in a paid tier. However, it is too early to predict how things will pan out in the end. Up until now, Twitter has been mum on its plans about a subscription tier for its service, and whether an unsend tweet feature will see a wider release.

 




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

