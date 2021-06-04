The long-rumored Twitter Blue subscription service is now official. The company is rolling out exclusive features and perks that “will take their (users) experience on Twitter to the next level.” If you are wondering what happens to free Twitter, the answer is nothing, it stays as it is. Twitter Blue is meant to add enhanced and complementary features to the already existing Twitter experience for those who want it.

Twitter Blue subscription service has started rolling out in Australia and Canada. The company says that it aims to gain “a deeper understanding of what will make your Twitter experience more customized, and more expressive” with this initial rollout. If you want to subscribe to the Twitter Blue service, you’ll have to shell out $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD. The social media giant says that it will be building out even more features and perks for the subscribers over time.

With the new service, you get Bookmark Folder, which lets you organize the Tweets you’ve saved by letting you manage content so when you need it. Hence, you can find it easily and efficiently.

Additionally, Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to preview and revise their Tweet with Undo Tweet before it goes live. It will allow you to set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before the Tweet, reply, or thread you’ve sent posts to your timeline. Further, you get a Reader Mode that provides a better reading experience. It is for those who want to keep up with long threads on Twitter by turning them into easy-to-read text so you can read all the latest content seamlessly.

Twitter Blue subscribers will also get access to perks like customizable app icons for their device’s home screen and fun color themes for their Twitter app. Moreover, you’ll have access to dedicated subscription customer support.