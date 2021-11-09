Twitter Blue subscription plan is now available in the US: undo tweets, change app icon and more

Twitter has just gotten better for all those users willing to pay for the new Twitter Blue subscription plan that is now available in the United States, and New Zealand, after an initial launch in Australia and Canada.

Twitter Blue was first announced back in June when it became available for users in Canada and Australia. And now, five months after its initial launch, it has finally become available in the United States. The subscription service is available for $2.99 a month, and it comes with several new features for all of those interested. First, users will have the possibility to undo a just-sent tweet. This may be awesome, but it isn’t as great as a possible edit button, but at least it is better than nothing. This feature would allow paying users to set a timeout of up to 30 seconds, which would give them enough time to decide whether the tweet goes live or not since the tweet won’t appear in the timeline until said timeout expires.

The new subscription plan would also allow for additional customization and theming options for Twitter, meaning that they will be able to set a custom app icon, change Twitter UI’s accent color, and get priority access to Twitter Support. iOS users will receive almost every new feature since day one, while Android and web users will see some limitations. The only feature that won’t make it to iOS is the capability of uploading longer videos, as this would be reserved for web users. Still, Twitter Blue subscribers will also enjoy ad-free articles, thread viewer, custom navigation, app themes, pinned conversations, and more.

If you’re interested in subscribing to Twitter Blue, you can do so by opening the menu section in the app. Or head over to the Twitter desktop site to improve your experience.

Via 9to5Mac