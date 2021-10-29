Twitter announced its first-ever paid subscription earlier this year. Dubbed Twitter Blue, the subscription will allow users to use some features that are not available for normal Twitter users, such as undo tweets, create bookmark folders, and read tweets in a “Reader Mode.” Now, Twitter is planning to roll out “Labs” for its Blue subscribers which will give them access to some experimental features that are not available to normal Twitter users.

Twitter’s Blue account tweeted that Labs is its way of “sharing some of the newest features” that the company is building so its Blue subscribers have it “before everyone else.” The company says it will keep notifying users of new experimental features and asked them to “keep checking back.”

Like being ahead of the curve? Today, we’re rolling out Labs 🔬, giving you *early access* to some new features we’re building before everyone else like:

🔹 Pinned Conversations on iOS

🔹 Longer video uploads on desktop only Here are some questions you might be asking: — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 27, 2021

Twitter says that it is rolling out two experimental features today. The first is called “Pinned Conversations on iOS” which will allow to pin their favorite DMs to the top of the message box. The second, called “Longer video uploads from your desktop,” will, as the name suggests, allow users to upload longer videos than normal from the desktop. Currently, standard Twitter users can upload videos that are 2 minutes and 20 seconds long. With Twitter Blue Labs, paid subscribers will be able to upload videos that are up to 10-minutes long.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Twitter said, “Labs also provides an opportunity for other internal product teams to submit features, get early quantitative and qualitative data, and then later release to a wider audience. What’s featured in Labs will change as we develop new features.”

Twitter Blue continues to be available only in two countries: Canada and Australia. The subscription costs $3.49 CAD in Canada and $4.49 AUD in Australia. If Twitter expands Blue subscription to your country, would you be interested in buying it to tey Labs experimental feature? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Twitter Blue