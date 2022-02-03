Twitter Articles would allow users to express themselves without 280-char limit

Twitter regularly tests new features for the social media platform. According to a new leak, another feature called 'Twitter Articles' is under testing. This feature would allow users to write full-fledged articles on the platform without the 280-character limit.

Twitter has been a great medium for people to express themselves. The company originally launched with a 140-character limit, which was increased to 280 in 2017. People on the platform still had issues in creating long-form content on the social media network so it rolled out Continuous Threads. But, according to the leak discovered by Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is working on a new feature called Twitter Articles.

The leaker found a new section called 'Twitter Articles' in the app. Not much about the feature is known right now but it is believed that the feature would allow users to write full-fledged articles on the social media platform without the 280-character limit. The screenshot shared by Wong reveals a button called "Create a Twitter Article" which hints that the feature won’t be limited to a certain category of accounts.

The Twitter Articles feature is said to be under development right now and has not been made available to anyone yet. A Twitter spokesperson has confirmed to CNET that it'll soon share details on Twitter Articles feature, though.

Along with Articles, Twitter is also said to be working on Twitter Flock, a new search bar, and downvote button features.

Via: 9to5Mac, CNET