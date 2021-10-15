Twitter is getting annoying with the increasing number of ads on the platform, especially on mobile apps. Get ready to bad-mouth Twitter even more as the company is testing an annoyingly bad ad strategy with ads in between replies. Twitter’s Revenue Product Lead Bruce Falk took to the social media platform to announce the new strategy Twitter is adopting.

While announcing ads in between replies, Falk shared a GIF to showcase how the in-conversation ads look like:

Falk says the new ad strategy produces values that “aligns incentives for creators and advertisers.” However, he did admit that not everyone will be a fan of this. He says that Twitter will be experimenting with this feature over the coming months. The company will see “how [the new ad strategy] performs and how it impacts the people and conversations around it.” The company will test different layouts, contextually relevant ads, as well as “different insertion points” over the coming weeks.

Twitter has failed to increase its user base over the past few years. With the introduction of features such as app tracking transparency in iOS 15 and privacy features in Android, the company has failed to generate a lot of revenue. Hence, the company has been looking into ways of minting more money. It recently introduced its Twitter Blue subscription to increase revenue from the users. Moreover, the company introduced the ‘Tip Jar’ feature which makes them a bit of commission as well. However, ads in between replies? We don’t know if it’s the best way of making money from advertisers.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below!

