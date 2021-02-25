Earlier this month, it was reported that Twitter is testing a slew of new features, one of which was a tipping model that would allow creators to charge their followers for exclusive content. Today, Twitter gave us our first official of the upcoming feature and it will be called a Super Follow.

Super Follow will likely adopt a subscription-based model

Announced during the Twitter Analyst Day 2021 presentation, the Super Follow feature will allow users (read: influential personalities and creators) to charge for their content, be it tweets, videos, pictures, or whatever it is that they post on the platform. Those who pay to access someone’s content will be called Super Followers.

“We’re rethinking incentives and exploring solutions to provide monetary incentive models for Creators and Publishers to be directly supported by their audience.”

As per the slide shared by Twitter, a Super Follower will get access to perks such as a supporter badge, paid newsletters, exclusive content (videos, photos, etc.), deals and discounts as well as access to a specific community. Followers will pay on a monthly basis (options for annual or weekly subscription may also be added down the road), and can be canceled at any given time, just like a regular subscription service.

Twitter might initially limit the feature to verified or influential users with a certain follower count

However, things are still in the early stages, and the perks and format of this paid Super Follow solution might change down the road. Twitter hasn’t revealed when it plans to roll out this feature, or what commission will it charge to creators who are taking advantage of this money-making tool.

Unfortunately, Twitter hasn’t revealed any further details on how it will proceed with the Super Follow feature. However, it is quite likely that the company will only offer it to influential personalities or content creators with a certain number of followers, just like a host of other platforms do with their creator partnership programs.

Super Follow will boost the newsletter ambitions of Twitter

However, this new tipping feature will almost certainly work hand-in-hand with Twitter’s newsletter ambitions following its acquisition of Revue earlier this year. And the company actually hinted about it in the announcement post almost a month ago. Here’s what Product Lead Kavyan Beykpour wrote back then about Twitter’s plans for Revue:

“We’re imagining a lot of ways to do this, from allowing people to sign up for newsletters from their favorite follows on Twitter, to new settings for writers to host conversations with their subscribers. It will all work seamlessly within Twitter.”

And with Twitter’s own mockup slide showcasing newsletter as a specific perk for Super Followers, the company’s plans of offering monetization opportunities to its creators suddenly become a tad too clear. But Twitter won’t be alone in the game, as Facebook is reportedly experimenting with the idea as well, in its bid to challenge the rise of established names like Substack.