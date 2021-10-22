Less than a year after testing live audio rooms, Twitter is now finally rolling out Spaces to most users on the social network. Previously, users who had at least 600 followers were eligible to host Twitter Spaces. Starting today, everyone on Android and iOS is now eligible to host a Space, regardless of how many followers they have.

Unfortunately, Twitter is a little bit behind with its promise to allow everyone to host a Space, but it’s better late than never, right? Twitter posted a tweet earlier yesterday announcing the feature coming to all users on the two mobile platforms, and in case you don’t know how to use it, you can check the gif that shows you how it all works.

the time has arrived — we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space if this is your first time hosting, welcome! here’s a refresher on how pic.twitter.com/cLH8z0bocy — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 21, 2021

One thing to note is that you still cannot host a Space using a computer through the web, and it’s currently unclear when that option may be available. You can already listen to Spaces on the web, on a computer, but the experience isn’t as great as on mobile from my personal experience.

The company has also been recently been found to be testing a new “downvote” button, although it’s currently unclear how it would work in practice, and whether it would affect how many likes are on a given post. The feature was found by Jane Wong, a security researcher, and software engineer.

Twitter is working on Downvote button for web after testing it for iOS pic.twitter.com/jd0V8sAsjK — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 21, 2021

In other news, Twitter also bought Sphere (via TheVerge), a group chat messaging app that allows users to make conversations more interactive and organized. It’s currently not known how much Twitter has paid, but it’s clear that the social network wants to up its DM game and make it more powerful and far more useful than it is in its current state. Sphere’s 20-member team will be joining Twitter, and the company will be focusing on DMs, Creator roadmaps, and communities, as confirmed by Nick Caldwell.

Excited to share some news! The @spheremessenger team will join Twitter 👋🏾👋🏾 — 🦇Nick Caldwell🦇 (@nickcald) October 20, 2021

Back to Twitter Spaces, if you don’t see the feature yet on your device, it may take some time to roll out completely, and you may want to check if you have an update already waiting for you.