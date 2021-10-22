Twitter Spaces

Less than a year after testing live audio rooms, Twitter is now finally rolling out Spaces to most users on the social network. Previously, users who had at least 600 followers were eligible to host Twitter Spaces. Starting today, everyone on Android and iOS is now eligible to host a Space, regardless of how many followers they have.

Unfortunately, Twitter is a little bit behind with its promise to allow everyone to host a Space, but it’s better late than never, right? Twitter posted a tweet earlier yesterday announcing the feature coming to all users on the two mobile platforms, and in case you don’t know how to use it, you can check the gif that shows you how it all works.

One thing to note is that you still cannot host a Space using a computer through the web, and it’s currently unclear when that option may be available. You can already listen to Spaces on the web, on a computer, but the experience isn’t as great as on mobile from my personal experience.

The company has also been recently been found to be testing a new “downvote” button, although it’s currently unclear how it would work in practice, and whether it would affect how many likes are on a given post. The feature was found by Jane Wong, a security researcher, and software engineer.

In other news, Twitter also bought Sphere (via TheVerge), a group chat messaging app that allows users to make conversations more interactive and organized. It’s currently not known how much Twitter has paid, but it’s clear that the social network wants to up its DM game and make it more powerful and far more useful than it is in its current state. Sphere’s 20-member team will be joining Twitter, and the company will be focusing on DMs, Creator roadmaps, and communities, as confirmed by Nick Caldwell.

Back to Twitter Spaces, if you don’t see the feature yet on your device, it may take some time to roll out completely, and you may want to check if you have an update already waiting for you.




Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

You May Also Like
Google Assistant turns 5
Google Assistant turns 5, it can even sing Happy Birthday
“Hey Google, Happy Birthday!”
Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 One Month Later: no longer the future? (video)
I’m not saying it’s the perfect phone, but after a month of use, I seriously think you should give the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 a try.
Apple Music Android app on Windows 11
Apple Music is now available on Windows 11 as an Android app
You can now take advantage of the Apple Music Android application on Windows 11, albeit you may need to do some extra steps to get it working.