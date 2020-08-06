Twitter has today announced that it is adding two more criteria for labeling a Twitter account. The first class will be key government officials and the second will be state-backed media outlets as well as senior employees associated with such agencies. Here’s the full scope of Twitter accounts that will be labeled starting today:

Key government officials, including foreign ministers, institutional entities, ambassadors, official spokespeople, and key diplomatic leaders. At this time, our focus is on senior officials and entities who are the official voice of the state abroad.

State-affiliated media entities, their editors-in-chief, and/or their senior staff.

For clarity: we don't let state-affiliated media accounts advertise on Twitter. We’ll also no longer include them or their Tweets in recommendations, as we continue to support a free and independent press.



Twitter will only label accounts owned by people or group from five countries – China, France, Russia, UK and the US. The social media giant has also vowed to stop amplifying accounts or tweets from state-backed media outlets on the home page, timeline or search through its recommendation algorithm. Users whose accounts are labeled will be notified and they can also request a correction if there are any mistakes.

Source: Twitter Blog