Twitch, the top live streaming platform in the world right now, has temporarily suspended President Donald Trump’s account for violating its policies around hateful conduct. A re-airing of one of Trump’s rallies where he made derogatory statements against Mexican migrants was removed citing hateful conduct.

“Like anyone else, politicians on Twitch must adhere to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. We do not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content, and will take action on content reported to us that violates our rules,” Twitch was quoted as saying in a statement (via Engadget).

Twitch clearly mentions in its community guidelines that hateful conduct amounts to a zero-tolerance violation, and actions taken against such behavior might even include indefinite suspension, something that appears to have happened in the case of Trump’s account.

