Twitch, the popular game streaming website, has suffered a huge data breach. Data such as the whole source code of Twitch, creator payouts, password, account IDs, email, and more has leaked online.

on Tuesday, an anonymous user posted a 125GB torrent link on 4chan which, the leaker claims, includes the entirety of Twitch and its commit history. The leaker also claims to have taken unreleased software, including an unreleased Steam competitor called Vapor from Amazon Game Studios, as well as hacking tools used by the company to stress-test its own network from security threats.

In the 4chan post, the hacker stated that within that massive stack of Twitch data, there is the following information:

Entirety of twitch.tv, with commit history going back to its early beginnings

Mobile, desktop and video game console Twitch clients

Various proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch

Every other property that Twitch owns including IGDB and CurseForge

An unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios

Twitch SOC internal red teaming tools

Creator payout reports dating back to 2019

The leaker says this is the “part one” of the data leak suggesting more data is expected to leak. The news was first reported by the Video Games Chronicle, which said Twitch was internally “aware” of the leak on Monday.

Currently, neither Amazon nor Twitch has uttered a word about the data breach so far, but if you are a member of Twitch, it is highly recommended you change your passwords just in case and enable two-factor authentication.

Via: Video Games Chronicles