The nubia Z20 was announced last month with not one, but two touch displays, one on the front, and one on the back. Originally available in Diamond Black, the company today announced the Twilight Blue nubia z20.

Sales begin, and availability is set for Monday, December 2, but pre-orders start right now on nubia.com/en.

All nubia mailing list subscribers will receive a coupon code for a free pair of Noobz earphones for their first Twilight Blue Z20 purchase. We encourage everyone to subscribe during pre-order dates to lock in their pre-order and bonus gift. nubia

Additionally, starting November 29 (12AM PST) through December 3 (12AM PST), with the occasion of Black Friday, the Diamond Black nubia Z20 can be had for $50/€50/£50 off. As a reference, the regular price is €549/$549/£499, which is also the price of the new Twilight Blue.

As a reminder, the nubia Z20 features a 6.42-inch FHD+ display on the front, a 5.1-inch rear display, Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, as well as a 4,000mAh battery with up to 27W PD Fast Charge.