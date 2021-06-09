Apple announced a wide range of updates to its operating system from iOS to tvOS at WWDC 2021. While it took a lot of time to announce several new features, apple missed out on some. One of such features on tvOS 15 is making it simpler for you to enter your credentials. Apple has simplified the process of entering a login and password with a connected iPhone. It now allows the use of Face ID and Touch ID for the authentication process.

Apple will now allow developers on tvOS to enable Face ID or ‌Touch ID‌ integration for authenticating purchases and signing into apps. If a developer has implemented the feature on their app, you will see a new “Sign in With Apple Device” option when signing into an app that requires login for the first time. Further, Apple will push notifications on your iPhone to bring you to a Face ID/‌Touch ID‌ authentication page, which will suggest a login credential from the Keychain.

You can now install tvOS 15 on your device with the following steps:

Go to developer.apple.com/ on your Mac. Click Discover. Click tvOS. Click Download. Enter your developer username and password to log in. Click on the blue Download button to the right of tvOS 15 beta configuration profile. Save the profile to your Desktop. Install the Apple Configurator app from the Mac App Store. Connect your Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K to AC power. Connect your Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K to the same wireless network as your Mac. Open Xcode (latest version) on your Mac. Click Window in the Menu bar. Click Devices and Simulators. Open Settings on your Apple TV. Select Remotes and Devices. Select Remote App and Devices. In Xcode, select the Apple TV when it appears in the left column under Discovered. Enter the Code that appears on your Apple TV. Xcode will pair with the Apple TV. Open Apple Configurator on your Mac. Click on your Apple TV in Apple Configurator. Drag the tvOS 15 Configuration Profile from your Desktop to the Apple TV icon in Apple Configurator. The Apple TV will be configured for the tvOS 15 developer preview. Apple TV should now detect the new tvOS. Download and install just like any other update.