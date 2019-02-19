TV station accidentally leaks Galaxy S10 and S10+ commercial

If you can name one phone, save maybe for the Pixel 3, that was as heavily leaked as the Galaxy S10, drop us a comment below. This time around, after several leaks from various sources, we’re seeing an official Galaxy S10 TV commercial accidentally aired (leaked) by a TV station in Norway.

TV 2 just happens to be one of the largest commercial TV stations in Norway, and we’re pretty sure Samsung is not going to like their slip-up. It’s an official ad for the Norway market, hence all text is in Norwegian, but it’s pretty self-explanatory. You’ll see the Infinity 0 display, ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, triple-camera, wireless charging, and the Galaxy Buds.

You can find the ad at the source link below, if you’re interested in seeing the same commercial but not shot on a TV playing it back.