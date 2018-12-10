Accessories

Turn on devices using voice commands with this smart plug for under $20

Simplify your life with the 2-in-1 Smart Plug. This ultra-sleek device will allow you to connect two devices to one electric socket. Since it’s compatible with Alexa, Google, and IFTTT, you can turn on and off the 2-in-1 Smart Plug with just the sound of your voice.

The 2-in-1 Smart Plug is a perfect gift for friends and family this holiday season. They’ll appreciate the ability to control multiple devices from voice-activated commands. Plus, the app works very well in controlling the 2-in-1 Smart Plug as well if you’re far away.

Get the 2-in-1 Smart Plug today for just $19.99. That’s 13% off the original price of $22.99.

by Christopher Jin

