Working from home during coronavirus lockdown and getting slow Wi-Fi speed? Try turning off your microwave. UK media regulator, Ofcom, noted in an advisory that microwave ovens can reduce Wi-Fi signals, so you should turn it off while doing important work online.

Ofcom adds that cordless phones, baby monitors, halogen lamps, dimmer switches, stereos and computer speakers, TVs, and monitors can all interfere with Wi-Fi signal if they are kept too close to the router.

To help people get the most out of their Wi-Fi connection, Ofcom advises users to connect their computer with an Ethernet cable rather than using Wi-Fi signal. The directions might sound a bit cumbersome, but every bit counts when you are sharing Wi-Fi with a lot of family members and facing low bandwidth issues.

Source: Ofcom