Gmail Conversation View on mobile can finally be turned off

There are two types of people out there: 1. those who genuinely like, enjoy, and find the Gmail Conversation View useful and productive. 2. Well, those who don’t, to put it gently. Good news is coming from Google for both of these types. You can keep the Gmail Conversation View on mobile apps if you want to. You can also disable it, so you can find an email and reply to it easier.

The Gmail app and its forced implementation of threads and conversations results in the worst e-mail experience. Ever! — Anton D. Nagy (@antondnagy) April 3, 2018

Google says it started rolling out the change, but it might take up to 15 days for the “feature” to become visible on your Gmail mobile app.

So, how do you do it? Gmail Conversation View on your mobile will simply mirror the settings for Gmail on the web. Regardless if you’re using iOS or Android, the Gmail app will obey your Gmail-on-the-web settings. This, of course, after going into your mobile Gmail app’s General setting and switching off Conversation view.

Thank you, Google!