Tumblr goes ad-free for $4.99 per month

Tumblr announced that it would soon allow its users to remove ads for a flat fee of $4.99 a month. The advertisements will be removed from both the web and mobile apps, and it will provide an ad-free experience when browsing Tumblr. The company also has an annual plan that costs $39.99, and users can save 33% by opting for this option.

The company announced the new feature in a post, saying that “As of today, you can set up ad-free browsing on your personal desktop computer, from anywhere in the world, and then enjoy the same effervescent Tumblr you know and love (yes, including mobile) without the interruption of ads. Scroll away.”

The company is currently offering a simple plan that will remove all ads for $4.99 a month, but if you’re a fan and want to save even more, you can sign up for the annual plan for $39.99, saving 33%. To subscribe, you can go to your Account Settings on the desktop, click Go-Ad-Free , and follow the steps to sign up.

Tumblr was purchased by Yahoo for $1.1 billion back in 2013, and soon after the purchase, the social media network turned into an adult site as it didn’t properly filter content. The company later realized its issues and required visitors to sign up for an account, and it removed a lot of the content to make a more friendly place once again for everyone. Tumblr was later sold for Automattic – the owner of WordPress – for reportedly less than $3 million in 2019 (via TheVerge).

