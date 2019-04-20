TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), the company that recently announced its new 6nm process, believes its 7nm production capacity will see a boost in the second half of the year. TSMC CEO CC Wei said, cited by DigiTimes, that due to seasonal demand, the 7nm process technology will account for more than 25% of the company’s wafer revenue this year.

The 7nm EUV (extreme ultraviolet) technology, which was in trial production, has moved to volume production, according to Wei who unveiled the information at an investor meeting. Risk production of the 6nm process is scheduled for next year, and the 5nm process, “a large and long-lasting node”, is already under development, he added.

Wei believes that starting the second half of 2019, TSMC will start seeing much faster growth than that of the overall semiconductor industry excluding memory and the foundry sector — DigiTimes

The CEO also added that, while the overall semiconductor industry, excluding memory and the foundry sector, will post flat increases, TSMC will likely see a slight growth this year.

You can read the entire report at the source link below.