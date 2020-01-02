Author
The 2020 iPhone line-up will likely be announced in September, but mass-production of its chips will begin in the second quarter, according to Commercial Times, cited by DigiTimes.

Said processor will be built using 5nm EUV technology, and TSMC will reportedly be the sole manufacturer. 2020 iPhone chips will eat up two thirds of TSMC’s 5nm EUV production capacity, according to the report.

The remaining one third is allegedly taken up by HUAWEI’s HiSilicon, and its next-generation Kirin processor.

Source: DigiTimes

