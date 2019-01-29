TSMC temporary shutdown due to substandard chemical

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) experienced a temporary shutdown on the morning of January 28, according to reports from the media. Apparently, over 10,000 wafers of defective chips were produced during the time, and, according to the chip-maker, it was due to a specific chemical.

TSMC has discovered that a shipment of certain chemical used in the manufacturing process deviated from specifications and caused wafers to have lower yields. We are carefully investigating the root cause and are communicating with affected customers regarding remedial actions.

The manufacturer reassured its clients that it will be able to meet the first quarter guidance given on January 17, 2019. According to reports, the shutdown affected the 12nm and 16nm fabrication lines at TSMC’s Fab 14B in Tainan, southern Taiwan. DigiTimes notes that three of TSMC’s clients could be affected, with chips for Nvidia, MediaTek and HiSilicon being allegedly manufactured on said lines. TSMC reportedly confirmed this information, however, without handing out details regarding orders and clients.

TSMC experienced a shutdown in August of last year, due to a computer virus, and the outage has affected its revenue numbers.