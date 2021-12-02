TSMC is reportedly testing Apple M3 chips built on 3nm process

We previously heard that the new 3nm technology by TSMC would not be ready for production for the next generation of iPhone 14 Series in 2022. According to a new report, TSMC started testing new Apple Silicon and Intel chips built on the 3nm process, which may go into production as early as Q4 2022.

The new report by DigiTimes (via MacRumors) lines up with the previous report, citing that TSMC will not be ready, and will not have the capacity to develop the chips built on the 3nm technology for the next generation of iPhone Series, but it may be able to start producing them by the end of 2022. If the report turns out to be true, it would mean that the 2023 iPhones and Mac laptops might come with an A17 Bionic chip and Apple M3 chips built on the new 3nm process.

Chips built using the 3nm technology would come with the usual advancements such as power efficiency and performance improvements. It could help both the iPhones and Mac computers to come with significant improvements, providing faster computing speeds and better power-saving measures, improving battery life.

The latest M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips are already providing class-leading performance and efficiency, and the next iPhone 15 and Apple M3 generation of SoC is expected to improve this even further. Intel is also expected to release its 3nm chips in 2023, although we haven’t heard much about those plans at this time.

In the meantime, Apple is expected to improve its currently existing chips using the 4nm process. The upcoming M2 and A16 Bionic chips will likely offer minor improvements, while the M3 may be reserved for significant upgrades – although do take this with a grain of salt, as we’re still a year away from seeing any of the aforementioned products.