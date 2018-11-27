TSMC not affected by iPhone order cuts, but other suppliers are

More and more unnamed industry sources and reports talk about weaker-than-expected performance for Apple’s 2019 iPhones. The Cupertino-based company is offering subsidies in Japan, resuming iPhone X production, and cutting down production orders for all three iPhone models. This, however, does not affect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes.

TSMC is manufacturing Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, one that is based on the 7nm process. However, TSMC is allegedly fully booked and can easily use up the space created by Apple’s order cuts. The chip-maker is apparently busy on its 7nm production line with manufacturing Huawei’s Kirin 980 chip. Additionally, TSMC will also use its 7nm process to start manufacturing Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8150 processor. AMD will also benefit from the status quo when TSMC will start manufacturing its Radeon Instinct M160 and M150 server accelerator chips, says the report.

By contrast, other manufacturers are impacted. We heard about how Foxconn will likely see its financial numbers drop, and camera lens supplier Largan Precision has adjusted its November revenues, predicting a decline over October. Career Technology, the supplier for flexible PCBs for iPhones, has reportedly laid off 11o workers in order to cope with Apple’s order cuts.