According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, the TSMC could soon announce their project to build a multibillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Arizona. The company may be in negotiations, and it seems that the announcement could take place this week.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is responsible for the manufacturing of Apple’s A-series chips. These chips are found on the iPhone, iPad, and they are also expected in future Macs.

“TSMC is expected to announce the plans as soon as Friday after making the decision at a board meeting on Tuesday in Taiwan, according to people familiar with the matter. The factory could be producing chips by the end of 2023 at the earliest, they said, adding that both the State and Commerce Departments are involved in the plans.”

“Politically, the announcement could be a win for President Trump who has been campaigning to get companies to build in the US. He has also been looking to make sure that Republicans retain their majority in the US Senate. Arizona Senator Martha McSally is among the Republicans facing a tough challenge in this November’s election.”

“We shouldn’t have supply chains. We should have them all in the US,’ the president said on Fox Business on Thursday, when discussing production during the pandemic.”

“TSMC had been talking to US officials as well as to Apple Inc., one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the US for some time, but the conversations gained momentum recently as concerns mounted about the fragility of the Asian supply chain, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Source 9to5Mac