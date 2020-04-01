tsmc
Author
Tags

Apple’s suppliers seem to be ready to mass-produce the upcoming iPhone lineup. First, Foxconn said that they were ready to meet seasonal demand, and not, despite the pandemic, TSMC could also be ready to start mass-producing the A14 chips that would come in the 5G enabled iPhone 12.

According to DigiTimes, TSMC is “on track” to begin volume production of 5nm chips in April. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has been Apple’s exclusive A-series chip supplier since 2016. These processors have gradually become smaller, benefiting performance, battery life, and thermal management on iPhones. Now, a paywalled preview of the report claims that the company’s manufacturing lines remain ready to start the production of the 5nm chips.

Source MacRumors

Via DigiTimes

You May Also Like
Honor 30s vs Samsung Galaxy S20+

HONOR 30S unveiled packing quad rear cameras and Kirin 820 chip

Honor 30S packs a 64-megapixel main camera, support for 40W fast charging, and 5G support, but asks less than half the price of a premium flagship phone.

We start the week off with deals from Apple, Samsung and more

You can find some interesting deals at Amazon.com right now; you can find Apple’s latest MacBook Air, the Samsung Galaxy A50 and more

Apple may have locked April 15 to launch iPhone 9 after an internal meeting

Apple has reportedly started sending iMacs to a few retail employees for training purpose so that they can assist customers following the iPhone 9’s launch.