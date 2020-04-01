tsmc
Apple’s suppliers seem to be ready to mass-produce the upcoming iPhone lineup. First, Foxconn said that they were ready to meet seasonal demand, and not, despite the pandemic, TSMC could also be ready to start mass-producing the A14 chips that would come in the 5G enabled iPhone 12.

According to DigiTimes, TSMC is “on track” to begin volume production of 5nm chips in April. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has been Apple’s exclusive A-series chip supplier since 2016. These processors have gradually become smaller, benefiting performance, battery life, and thermal management on iPhones. Now, a paywalled preview of the report claims that the company’s manufacturing lines remain ready to start the production of the 5nm chips.

Source MacRumors

Via DigiTimes

