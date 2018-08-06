TSMC hit by computer virus, Q3 revenue to take a 3% hit

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) announced that, on the evening of August 3, a virus affected a number of computer systems and fab tools in Taiwan. While the outbreak has been contained and a solution has been found, the degree of infection varied by fab. Full recovery is expected by August 6, with most of its customers being notified of the issue, as well as the delays in production and shipping this might have caused. There are big names among TSMC’s clients, like Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), MediaTek, Marvell and Broadcom.

“TSMC expects this incident to cause shipment delays and additional costs. We estimate the impact to third quarter revenue to be about three percent, and impact to gross margin to be about one percentage point“, the company told DigiTimes.

Despite all the delays (which will be dealt with individually for each customer), TSMC believes that these will be recovered in Q4. Also, financial forecasts of “high single-digit revenue growth for 2018 in US dollars” are unchanged, as given on July 19, 2018.