A few weeks ago, it was reported that Apple has begun production of the next generation M-series silicon for the upcoming Mac hardware. Now, a fresh report from DigiTimes claims that the A15 chip that will power the iPhone 13 series has also entered production at TSMC.

“TSMC has kicked off production for Apple’s next-generation iPhone processor dubbed A15, and will see demand for the chip surpass that for its predecessor last year in scale, according to industry sources.”

Unfortunately, details such as core architecture or fabrication process are not known yet. But going by the similarities between the M-series and A-series chips, the A15 will likely be based on the same 5NMP (5nm+) process that is also being used for the upcoming M2 (or M1X) chip.

However, supply issues might still hit Apple and its planned production. We’ve already come across multiple reports in the past couple of weeks claiming that the global semiconductor shortage is still starting at an uncertain future for the remainder of 2021. Though, reliable sources such as TIF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have predicted that a delay in launch is unlikely to happen with the iPhone 13 series.

As for the iPhone 13, it is going to bring some major changes to the table. To start, the iPhone 13 Pro will finally make the upgrade to a 120Hz display, thanks to the usage of an LTPO OLED display. Additionally, the camera sensor is also going to be upgraded. Interestingly, Apple is also extending the sensor-shift image stabilization to the entire iPhone 13 series after keeping it exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

On the aesthetics front, the iPhone 13 series will feature a smaller notch. Additionally, the camera bump will be slightly more pronounced compared to the iPhone 12 series, and the overall thickness of the device will be slightly higher. Even the actual camera lens outline will have a larger footprint.