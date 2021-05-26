iphone 13 min svetapplesk
Alleged render of an iPhone 13 series phone (Image Credit: Svetapple.sk)

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Apple has begun production of the next generation M-series silicon for the upcoming Mac hardware. Now, a fresh report from DigiTimes claims that the A15 chip that will power the iPhone 13 series has also entered production at TSMC.

“TSMC has kicked off production for Apple’s next-generation iPhone processor dubbed A15, and will see demand for the chip surpass that for its predecessor last year in scale, according to industry sources.”

Unfortunately, details such as core architecture or fabrication process are not known yet. But going by the similarities between the M-series and A-series chips, the A15 will likely be based on the same 5NMP (5nm+) process that is also being used for the upcoming M2 (or M1X) chip.

However, supply issues might still hit Apple and its planned production. We’ve already come across multiple reports in the past couple of weeks claiming that the global semiconductor shortage is still starting at an uncertain future for the remainder of 2021. Though, reliable sources such as TIF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have predicted that a delay in launch is unlikely to happen with the iPhone 13 series.

iphone 13
Image: MacRumors

As for the iPhone 13, it is going to bring some major changes to the table. To start, the iPhone 13 Pro will finally make the upgrade to a 120Hz display, thanks to the usage of an LTPO OLED display. Additionally, the camera sensor is also going to be upgraded. Interestingly, Apple is also extending the sensor-shift image stabilization to the entire iPhone 13 series after keeping it exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

On the aesthetics front, the iPhone 13 series will feature a smaller notch. Additionally, the camera bump will be slightly more pronounced compared to the iPhone 12 series, and the overall thickness of the device will be slightly higher. Even the actual camera lens outline will have a larger footprint.

View iPhone 12 Pro on Amazon



I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 BOGO deals, OnePlus phones and more are on sale right now
Check out the latest deals, which feature the latest iPhone 12 lineup, the OnePlus 8T, and several watches on sale
qUALCOMM SNAPDRAGON 775
Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 778G SoC to boost its mid-range game
Snapdragon 778G supports global multi-SIM 5G (mmWave and Sub-6GHz), concurrent triple camera capture, and 40% graphics performance boost.
Google Pixel 6 design leaked and boy is it unique
Check out the leaked renders of what could be the new Google Pixel 6 and a new larger, and maybe more powerful variant