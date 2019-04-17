TSMC announces 6nm process with 18% higher logic density

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) has announced its 6nm process. The move from the current 7nm to the new 6nm process brings a lot of improvements and significant enhancements as more components are being placed on the chip. That’s 18% higher density over the previous process, as explained by the company.

TSMC also talks about great performance-to-cost advantage and “fast time-to-market with direct migration from N7-based designs”, according to a DigiTimes report. Risk production on the N6 technology is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2020. TSMC is already running another risk production on the 7nm process using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography.

As far as applications for the new 6nm process are concerned, these are varied, and include high-end smartphones mobile, AI, 5G infrastructure, GPU, and others.