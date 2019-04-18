Android

TSMC and Samsung compete for Qualcomm 5G modem chip orders

After yesterday’s news of Apple and Qualcomm settling their disputes and entering a licensing and supplier agreement, Intel announced that it will be exiting the 5G smartphone modem business, as future iPhones will be equipped with Qualcomm modem chips. Meanwhile, DigiTimes reports that both TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) and Samsung have announced their advancements in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process technology.

After securing orders from Huawei’s HiSilicon and MediaTek for 5G modem chips, industry sources cited by DigiTimes suggest that TSMC will be competing with Samsung for Qualcomm’s future orders. The report also mentions that the Taiwanese chip-maker has already allegedly secured Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 orders. However, if Samsung manages to improve its EUV process yield rates, Qualcomm might be shifting some of the orders to the Korean company.

