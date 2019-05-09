TSMC 5nm production starts next year, 5nm Plus in 2021

TSMC‘s (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) CEO CC Wei announced in April that the company is already working on developing its 5nm process, something Apple will reportedly take advantage of for the Bionic chip inside 2020 iPhones.

A recent report suggests that TSMC is on track for kicking off 5nm production in 2020, but the company is already working on an advanced production for the chip, which will be likely rolled out one year later, in 2021.

The new process is called N5+, or 5nm Plus, and will improve on performance and power consumption. 5nm Plus risk production will reportedly begin in the first quarter of 2020. CEO CC Wei believes that volume production will begin in the first half of 2020 for 5nm, and one year later for 5nm Plus.