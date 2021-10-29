One of the strong fronts of the Google Pixel 6 series is its cameras. With the improved 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 4x optical zoom lens (on the 6 Pro), Google has got one of the best cameras in an Android smartphone. Coupled with Google’s software optimization, and Tensor SoC, Pixel 6 is ahead in the camera department. Now with Tensor SoC, Google has added some of the features like Face Unblur and Magic Eraser that can do wonders. And now, you can try the Magic Eraser feature — the one that removes unwanted objects from a photo — on your Android phone.

Some has created a modded APK file (via Mishaal Rahman) that enable’s Pixel 6’s Magic Eraser on any Android smartphone. What the APK does is it tricks the Google Photos app into thinking that your smartphone is a Pixel 6 and the rest is self-explanatory. But since this is an APK, and not officially supported by your phone, we must warn you of installing it on your Android phone.

Pixel 6 Magic Eraser now works in Google Photos 5.24 on non-Pixel devices with pixel prop 👍👍

Shortly after Rahmaan shared this on Twitter, people have been able to install the modded APK on their non-Pixel device and get this running. Obviously it takes some more time to work than it would on a Pixel 6, but it works. If you’re really keen on trying the Magic Eraser feature on your Android smartphone, go ahead and download this APK file. Install it on your non-Pixel 6 smartphone and give Magic Eraser a go. Google could easily patch this soon, so try this out before it is disabled.

