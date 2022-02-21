Truth Social: How to install and register on the Trump social network

After sharing his intentions of launching his own social media platform last year, the Former US President Donald Trump finally launched Truth Social earlier today. The app has been under testing for quite some time now and it finally showed up on Apple App Store during the early hours of February 21, 2022 (Presidents Day). Interested in using Trump's social media platform? Read along and learn how you can download, install, and register on Trump's Truth Social.

Before we begin, we must note that the app launched just today. The response to the app has been tremendous. While some users are getting the "Something went wrong. Please try again" error on Trump Social, the company has started waitlisting people so it might be a while before you get access to the social network. Reports say there are currently over 150,000 users on the waitlist with more people being added every second.

How to sign up on Truth Social on Desktop, Mac, and PC

If you're on a desktop, you don't need an app to access Truth Social. Follow these steps to use Donald Trump's social media on desktop:

Open a web browser and head over to Truth Social's website. After the page is loaded, you'll see a section labeled "Join the Waiting List!". Enter your name and email address to join the waitlist.

The website might throw a "405 Not Allowed" error occasionally. In this case, reloading and entering all the details help. Once you've successfully registered, you'll get an email saying you've joined the waitlist. Once your number comes, you'll be able to complete your sign-up on Truth Social.

How to download and register on Truth Social on iPhone

If you have an iPhone and you want to use Truth Social, follow these steps:

Head over to this link and download the Truth Social app from the Apple App Store.

Open the app on your iPhone. On the screen that opens, tap 'Create Account'. You'll need to provide your email address to begin the signup process.

You'll receive a confirmation email at your email address. Tap 'confirm email address' to continue. You'll also need to create a password and provide your mobile number to complete the signup process.

If you don't get the confirmation code on your SMS, don't worry. The app is currently facing issues and you will have to try again after some time. After entering the SMS verification code, sign-up will be complete. You can now start using Truth Social media on your iPhone.

How to download and register on Truth Social on Android

Currently, Truth Social is not available on Android. The website says that an app for Android is currently under development and it is "Coming Soon". If you find any Truth Social APK(s) flying around, we urge you not to install it on your Android smartphone and wait for the official release. We'll update this page as and when the Truth Social app is available on Android.

