Trump's Truth Social app is now available to download

Former US President Donald Trump shared his intentions to launch his own social media called Truth Social last year. The social media platform has been under development since then and, finally, during the early hours of February 21, 2022 (Presidents Day) the app was released. The Truth Social app is now available for download from the Apple App Store.

However, some users are having issues in creating an account on the Truth Social app. Some users were shown the warning "Something went wrong. Please try again" when entering their personal information for creating an account on the app. Some users are also being shown "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist," as per Reuters.

At first, Truth Social looks just like Twitter. It has a user profile page that is almost the same as Twitter’s profile page. Like Twitter has tweets and retweets, Truth Social has "truths" and “re-truths”. The screenshots also show that the app has a home tab, a search tab, a notification tab, and a messages tab just like the Twitter app on Android and iOS. The icons and overall UI design seem very similar to the Twitter app.

Truth Social comes as Donald Trump's attempt to fight “tyranny of big tech”. Donald Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter during his tenure as the US President. Truth Social is an attempt from the former President to build his own social media.

If you don't like Truth Social, worry not. You can build a social media platform of your own! Check out our explainer which guides you on how to make Trump's Truth Social like platform.

Last week, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. posted on Truth Social saying, "Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!" The company has a goal of getting the app fully operational by the end of March this year, TMTG CEO Devin Nunes, former Republican Congressman told Fox News.

Via: Reuters