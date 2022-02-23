Truth Social only just launched, but it's already censoring posts and kicking off users

Former President Trump’s Truth Social media network officially launched on the 21st of February, and there are already more than 500,000 people on the waitlist to register. The new social network is struggling with the tens of thousands of new users wanting to join every moment, and there are also a few glitches that make this more difficult.

In case you’re interested in joining Truth Social, we’ve created a guide on how you can install the app and register for free, and we also mentioned the regions where it is currently available. We also explained how a Social network, such as Truth Social can be set up in a matter of hours with open source software, and how the platform has already removed most freedom-friendly features.

Truth Social always claimed that it wants to be an open platform, offering free speech, but it’s already kicking off users from the platform. Matt Ortega was reportedly rejected from Truth Social based on the username alone, which was @DevineNunesCow, reported by Mashable. For those unaware, it was a parody Twitter account that made fun of Rep. Devin Nunes, who is coincidently also the CEO of Truth Social’s parent company (via Engadget).

The Terms of Service for the new social network appear to be far more strict than Twitter’s policies, despite many claiming that it's under the “Big Tech Censorship.” On Truth Social, moderators have the final say on who stays on the platform, and while most platforms can kick and ban users as they wish, they nearly all time provide a legitimate reason, and usernames are often not it. If a moderator finds content and posts that seem misleading or false, they could ban people from the network. The Terms of Service also allow moderators – a combination of volunteers and bots mixed with a few actual human beings – to ban anyone if they deem content to be “libelous, slanderous, or otherwise objectionable.”