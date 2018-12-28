Trump-China National Emergency ban, Apple making iPhones in India | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, Huawei and ZTE could face a national ban, prohibiting them from selling telecommunications products to US companies. Apple may have to move their whole iPhone operation to India to avoid legal issues in China. The Google Pixel 3 Lite and XL Lite are reportedly coming to the US market this upcoming spring. Xiaomi is launching a new variant of the Pocophone with a Kevlar back and extra RAM for an affordable price. We end today’s show with the Honor View 20 now available in China.



