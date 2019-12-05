NATO HUAWEI
At the recent NATO Summit held in London, member states were celebrating 70 years of Alliance. U.S. President Donald Trump took the opportunity to talk to member states about the security risks he thinks HUAWEI poses.

I do think it’s a security risk, it’s a security danger, and I spoke to Italy and they look like they are not going to go forward with that. I spoke to other countries, they are not going to go forward. Everybody I’ve spoken to is not going to go forward.

U.S. President Donald Trump

The United States has been trying to influence both EU-member countries, as well as fellow NATO allies, to cut ties with the Chinese tech giant, citing “national security threats”. There was, however, little to no proof provided over the course of 2019 to the existence, or evidence, of such threats.

NATO and Allies, within their respective authority, are committed to ensuring the security of our communications, including 5G, recognizing the need to rely on secure and resilient systems. We have declared space an operational domain for NATO, recognizing its importance in keeping us safe and tackling security challenges, while upholding international law.

NATO Summit Declaration

Moving beyond the alleged “security threats”, the United States is also worried that “5G dominance would give any global competitor such as China an advantage Washington is not ready to accept“, Reuters reports.

Source: Reuters

