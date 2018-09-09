Trump to Apple: make your products in the US!

iPhone prices are going up. Not just iPhones, though. It’s a general trend where flagships are more and more expensive. This, however, only refers to Apple, the iPhone, and the other Apple products. President Trump tweeted on Saturday that Apple should manufacture its products in the US, instead of China. Because of the import tariffs which will be imposed to China (Trump acknowledges they will be massive), Apple prices will increase.

The President believes that the easiest way to mitigate this is to manufacture products in the US. This way not only will there be zero import taxes, but also some other tax incentives. All Apple has to do is “start building new plants now”.

While the US-China trade-war is real, and happening, Apple wrote a letter on Friday to trade officials. In the letter, the iPhone-maker said the proposed tariffs will result in increased prices for a “wide range” of Apple products, including its Watch. Interestingly though, the iPhone was not mentioned.

While President Trump believes this is the right way to go, Apple is convinced that “the burden of the proposed tariffs will fall much more heavily on the United States than on China”, as the aforementioned letter states.