Trump accuses Google of bias, White House ‘will take a look’

U.S. President Donald Trump accuses Google on Twitter for rigging search results. These search results are, according to POTUS, returning only hits considered fake news, and hence bad stories. Trump also said that he considers this to be a serious situation which will be addressed. However, how exactly will the President address it was not mentioned.

Alphabet’s Google is not the first tech company that gets in the President’s crosshairs. Twitter, Facebook, and Amazon were previously criticized as well, according to Reuters. Google reacted with a statement clarifying that the search engine is “not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology“.

The White House did not detail how, or the legal grounds, for probing Google. The White House “will take a look” at Google and undertake “some investigation and some analysis“, said Larry Kudlow, Director of the United States National Economic Council.

Image credit: KITV

