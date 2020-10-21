Truecaller has been telling us who is calling. Now, it is adding a new feature called ‘Call Reason’, which will tell the users why someone is calling. The company says the new feature has the potential to change the way you make and receive calls. The Swedish company has been adding new features to its app with the aim of making communication more efficient. It already offers users features such as caller identification, smart messaging, UPI payments and more.

The dream of introverts is coming true with the new Call Reason feature. Truecaller will now tell its users why a person is calling. Ahead of calling someone, you’ll have to specify a purpose for the call, which will be shown to the other person. The company hopes that it will improve pick-up rates.

Furthermore, users can save three template messages that can be used as a reason ahead of initiating the call. The company claims that all of these messages are encrypted and Truecaller will not be able to see the contents of the reason. Truecaller Priority customers and verified businesses (including those on cloud telephony services) will be able to set a Call Reason for when they call customers. The feature will be made available next year.

The app now has over 250 million users around the world, out of which 185 million are based in India. Further, you can also schedule messages using the Truecaller app. It is available only on Android. It is available on the chat screen and will be visible to the sender before it is sent. Moreover, it will now be able to translate your messages when a foreign language is detected. It is powered by Google’s Machine Learning kit. Additionally, the entire process takes place locally.

Source: Truecaller