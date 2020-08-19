Truecaller is rolling out a new feature for Android users, which is called Spam Activity Indicator. It comes with detailed statistics on a spammer when tapping on the caller’s profile in the Truecaller app. It will allow users to make an informed decision, before picking up their phone.

The free number search and spammer statistics are also available on the official website. However, the Android mobile app is also getting Spam Reports, Call Activity, and Peak Calling Hours features in its latest update.

Spam Reports shows how many times a specific number has been marked as spam by Truecaller users. It also shows a percentage if the number has been increasing or decreasing. Further, Call Activity shows the number of calls a suspected caller has made recently. Lastly, the Peak Calling Hours feature shows when the spam caller is most active.

These stats are currently available in the app after tapping on the spammer’s profile image. However, Truecaller says that it will allow these statistics to appear in the Caller ID with a future update.

Source: Truecaller Blog